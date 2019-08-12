Uche Usim, Abuja

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, on Monday afternoon arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) ahead of their trip to New Delhi, India for medical treatment.

Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court, while granting him leave to seek medical attention overseas last week ruled that El-Zakzaky would travel in the company of state officials.

He emphasized that the IMN leader must return immediately after his discharge from the hospital to face his charges.

An airport source informed Daily Sun on Monday that officers from the National Intelligence Agency arrived the airport much earlier to receive the El-Zakzakys and subsequently join them on the trip as ruled by the court.

“We saw when he was led this afternoon with his wife. They are to complete Immigrations formalities before boarding,” the source told Daily Sun.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in protective custody in Kaduna after the court ruling.

They approached the court to grant them permission to travel out of the country on medical grounds in view of their deteriorating health condition.