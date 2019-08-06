Noah Ebije, Kaduna

There was jubilation in Kaduna, yesterday, among faithful of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, over news that their embattled leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, had been granted bail to seek medical assistance overseas.

They were granted bail by the Kaduna High Court to receive medical attention abroad following their deteriorating health condition.

The State Security Service on Monday evening said it had started studying the court order for compliance.

“This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy,” SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement.

The ruling in the application for bail on health ground in the case of culpable homicide instituted against the Shi’ites leader by the Kaduna State government was delivered by Justice Darius Kobo who granted leave of the accused persons on bail for medical attention.

Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since December 2015 when his followers clashed with the convoy of the Army Chief of Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai in Zaria.

In a statement, the IMN said: “Today, Monday 05/08/19 we obtained a favourable judgement in the ruling on application specifically seeking for the court’s permission to allow Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenat Ibrahim to seek urgent medical treatment outside this country.

“This ruling is not only a vindication that leaving all doors open to obtain favourable outcomes works, but it is a victory for our dogged determination, patience and perseverance in the face of extreme persecution. It is a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.”

The statement signed by the Chairman, Free El-Zakzaky Campaign Committee, Abdurrahman Abubakar Yola, added: “It will be recalled that the applicants are known to be clearly very ill in detention, consequent on the brutal wounds unjustifiably inflicted on them by the state agents in the name of Nigerian army, the resultant prolonged dehumanizing detention in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the obvious poisoning of the Sheikh. As a result of all these physical and psychological stresses, the Sheikh suffered series of mild strokes and is at the risk of further recurrences.