Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the granting of medical bail to the embattled leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife , Zeenat, by a Kaduna High Court on Monday, a top leader of the Movement, Dr. Shuaibu Musa, said they were processing their travel documents.

Shuaibu, who spoke with Daily Sun via a telephone in Kaduna, yesterday, also alleged that three of their members died in detention. He claimed the police has refused to release their corpses for burial.

He called for the release of other over 400 members of IMN arrested by the different security forces and currently detained in the custody of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), some without trial.

“We’re making arrangements because they have to release their passports, they have to do visas for flight and those things will take a while even as urgent as they were at the moment.

“We have other people around the northern prisons in two categories: the first category are those still standing trial for various allegations some of them right from 2015.

“Most of them have their trial stalled because about half of them were freed.Meanwhile, it was the same charge, the same witnesses and what have you the other half were discharged and acquitted.

“The second category, which is a bit worrisome, is the category of those that were arrested alike during that Zaria incident in 2015 but were not brought for trial at all.

“We know they are alive. They were not even shot except a few if them with injuries. They were just arrested and are probably in secret detention.

“They also arrested about 51 during the last protest in Abuja. We know three of them died in custody. Their copses have not been given to us.

“A baby was also arrested together with her mother. Some of them sustained injuries. They were not brought to court or release. If you put all in all together, they are more than 400,” he said.