The Police has beefed up security in Kaduna State ahead of a High Court ruling on the application filed by the Shi’ite leader, Ibrahim Elzakzaky seeking for bail to travel to India for medica attention.

It also reminded residents that the ban on protests, processions and demonstrations in the state is still in force.

The command’s Public Relation Officer, Yakubu Sabo, in a statement, yesterday, warned that the police will deal decisively with violators of the ban.

The police which disclosed that there would be a massive deployment of personnel, urged the public to go about their normal businesses.

However, it appealed to them to report suspicious persons promptly to avert security breach.

“Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions and demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in force.

“In view of the court trial of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Monday, August 5th (today) the peace-loving and law-abiding people of Kaduna State are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town,” he stated.

Sabo alerted motorists that there will be traffic diversions on all roads leading to the High Court including Independence Way, Bida Road and other roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna.

“The command wishes to notify the general public to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their lawful businesses.”

‘‘People should be extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, and activities of suspicious persons, so as to prevent miscreants from disturbing the peace of the state’’ he said.