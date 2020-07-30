Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The former Minister of State for Works and ex-spokesman of the Ninth National Assembly, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, has congratulated Muslim faithful in Ekiti State and Nigeria on the celebration of another Eld-el-Kabir at this critical period of the Nation and World’s history where COVID-19 had disrupted the world economies.

Adeyeye, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Arotolu Ayobami, urged Muslims to continue to reflect on the moral virtues of Prophet Mohammed who was willing to sacrifice his only son to appease Allah, said the season was one to show love, share and give to the needy in the society, particularly in difficult times like this.

The senator, urged Muslims in the state and Nigerians to further adhere to COVID-19 preventive guidelines as stated by NCDC to ensure safety festivity and curtail further spread of the virus.

He enjoined them to be one another’s keeper and pray to Almighty Allah to end COVID-19 pandemic soon and heal the land of other diseases and heinous crimes like armed banditry, kidnapping, robbery and insecurity and restore the country’s economy.

He, however, appealed to Ekiti people and Nigerians to keep faith with President Buhari-led government and pray for the success of his administration.