The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has called for religious tolerance, prayers and sacrifice for the nation as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

The speaker’s call is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, on Saturday in Asaba.

Oborevwori, while congratulating Muslims on the occasion of the festival also stressed the need for Nigerians to sustain the unity of the nation.

“Nigerians must tolerate one another and also pray for the nation in order to build a united country,” he said.

Oborevwori, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, tasked Muslims with the need for total submission to the will of Allah and to make more sacrifices for the betterment of the country.

The speaker, while lamenting the security challenges confronting the country, advised the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to pray for the nation and the people.

He also said that with the 2023 general elections around the corner, it was proper for all Nigerians to pray for peaceful polls.

“Let our Muslim brothers and sisters not relent in their prayers for total peace in our land. We have come thus far as a nation and people. Let us shun divisive tendencies.

“Let us tolerate one another and continue to make sacrifices for the unity of our beloved country.

“Nigerians are not finding things easy and so this is another opportunity for our Muslim community to pray over challenges facing our nation”, Oborevwori said.