The stage is set for Lafta Bonanza with MC Oxygen which holds Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Zion Events Centre, Ire Akari Estate, Lagos in conjunction with Jenesis Colony Estate/Properties Ltd and Jericho Villa Hotels & Suites.

In a chat with TS Weekend, an excited MC Oxygen said: “I am excited to announce that all is set for my show tagged Jenesis Colony Lafta Bonanza with MC Oxygen holding Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Zion Events Centre, Ire Akari Estate, Lagos. It is a fully loaded comedy show featuring dance and drama among others. This show is specially dedicated to my fans who have supported my brand since 2011 when I held my first show. It promises to be an exciting evening as the likes of Elder O, Melody 4 Comedy and Obelife among others will be on hand to thrill guests. This is a special Lafta Bonanza that I am giving to all my fans.”

MC Oxygen also revealed that the show will feature a raffle draw as a plot of land is up for grabs in Ibeju Lekki. He said: “Jenesis Colony Estate/Properties Ltd. and Jericho Villa Hotels & Suites took up the sponsorship. We agreed to give the fans a super package hence the land raffle draw. Jenesis Colony is giving a plot of land at Coastal City, Ibeju Lekki worth N3.5m for just 3k ticket. The show is free for all my fans. And also, my friends from Nollywood, the media and BBN will also grace the event. Red Carpet is 4pm and the show proper kicks-off at 6pm.”

Also expected to thrill are Oga Sunday, MC Akaba and Mallam Isa among others.