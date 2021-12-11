The Holy Book says it all that “sweet is the memory of the righteous.” If only Elder Philip Babasola Akande—born on the Christmas Day of 1930, died on October 13, 2021 and buried December 3, 2021—were to read the tributes and encomiums poured on him at the Victory Sanctuary, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Lekki, Lagos, he would laugh all the way to heaven.

He was brought into the church in a classy, elegantly crafted wood casket fit for a man whose children nicknamed “James Bond-007” after the legendary hero of movies like No Time To Die, Tomorrow Never Dies, Die Another Day, Live And Let’s Die, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever and so many enthralling movie series that were box office hits.

Like the original James Bond, Agent 007, Papa Akande, whose beloved wife Chief (Mrs.) Margaret AfolashadeAkande (nee Adenuga) died nine months ago, was a cat with nine lives who cheated death so many times before he finally bowed to death at almost age 92. His first child, Olujimi, in his tribute wrote: “You were a man with nine lives, as each emergency visit to the hospital then, we had assumed would be the end of your race, but you came back even stronger. Your demise has only proved that everyone God heals still dies.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The children nicknamed their father“Bond-007” because of his ability to outsmart, detect and punish them each time they committed offences. Going through the brochure handed out at the funeral service, I was touched and amused by the outpouring of tributes paid to this man who lived a simple life of humility, integrity, diligence, love for his wife and family, a mentor who impacted on many, a self-made man who through correspondence course gained admission to study for a degree in Economics and Statistics at the famous London School of Economics, a Romeo who loved his Juliet for 55 years and is gone to join her in the journey to eternity, a true servant of God gone to meet his Maker. With all these sterling qualities, Elder Akande has left behind some blessed memories of the righteous as indicated in the Bible. Here are excerpts from the many tributes to this humble but mighty man gone:

“I will forever treasure the full support you gave our mother to flourish in her business. You were a team, best friends and you must have missed her so much…Rest in peace Bond-007, a name you earned for your covert operations to decode our antics. That name is now laid to rest in the Akande family.”—Olujim iAkande, Son

“Mummy’s death obviously took a huge toll, your life partner was gone, nobody to gist with any longer. We could see your pains and struggles as your mobility also slowed down. No longer were you able to go to church on Sabbath days…You were nicknamed James Bond 007 as you always seemed to anticipate our every move. Not until your dear elder brother, Pa S.B. Akande, informed us that you were very rascally growing up, did we then understand how you always seemed two steps ahead. Then I knew I was certainly a chip off the old block and deserved al the caning that came my way.”—Olatunde Akande, Son

“Another big blow within nine months, but I am grateful to God for a life well spent. My darling father, Bond, as we usually called you—though behind your back. You were always a step ahead of us; even the real James Bond didn’t possess the skills you had. You were a true worshipper of God Almighty, you raised us with great morals and values, rooted us in the word of God which helped shaped my life.”—Yewande, Daughter

“Bond as we fondly called you (without your knowledge though). The action man, always trying to catch the boys but they were always a step ahead of you. Wendy and I were the peaceful ones (lol). I remember early morning and evening prayers and how I used to pretend to sleep, just not to participate but you just couldn’t beat Bond…Please tell mummy that I miss her so much and please take care of her. Tell her I have lots of gist for her and I hope she sees all that is going on. I wish you both peaceful rest in the bosom of the Lord.”—Oluwatosin Omolara Akande, Daughter

“I remember from my days in Ikeja with him where we would both sit outside on the balcony, watching others in silence on the street with the usual smell of burning coil to repel mosquitoes. What a shock to me when I grew up to hear that his nickname was 007 (Bond). He must have retired by the time the grandchildren were born.” Dr. Ayotunde, Granddaughter

“Kiss grandma for me and tell her my hair is all grown now.”—Oluwatoyin Modupe, Granddaughter

“I will miss our evening walks around the estate and late-night chit-chat we had on your bed before you went to sleep. They always brought warmth to my heart.”—Oluwatofarati, Granddaughter

“While grandma showered us with her presence and gifts, grandpa helped with schoolwork and homework. He was dependable, like the Rock of Gibraltar. I am glad I had both of them as grandparents.”—Agbolade, Grandson

“When you were leaving Ipoti Ekiti for Ibadan in 1947 to continue your primary education at Seventh Adventist Primary School, Oke Bola, Ibadan, I was the one that carried your luggage to Ijero Ekiti.”—Mary Ibiteye Abolarin, First Cousin

“The final sun in the first generation of the Akande’s has set, but we are all the better for his life and times. In the words of King David in Psalm 18:35, ‘Your gentleness has made me great.’” Femi Akande, Nephew

“He and the late wife influenced my employment at Equatorial Trust Bank in 1991 through his wife’s brother, the bank’s promoter, Otunba Mike Adenuga Jnr. That exposure, together with the favour of God, paved the way for my venturing into academics later and from where other executive functions came my way.”—Dr. FolorunshoAkande, Nephew

“He sacrificed his life for Christ, for my good sister, his children, grandchildren, and all members of the family. I pray that his laudable legacies continue to live on after him.”—Otunba Babatunde Ademola Adenuga, Brother-in-law

“Elder Philip Akande contributed immensely to the physical and spiritual growth and development of the church. Additionally, he mentored many member of the church just like his brother did.”—Elder (Hon Justice) Daniel Olatunji Jegede (Retd) J.P.

“I condole with the entire family on the demise of this distinguished community leader, and an Ekiti elder statesman who spent his life for the development of humanity. He will be missed for his wise counsel, discipline and contribution to the development of the society.”—Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor, Ekiti State.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“Baba evidently lived a good and exemplary life as a disciplinarian as he raised hard working and intelligent children which you (Olatunde Akande) displayed while working with me as my special assistant on development finance.”—Godwin I. Emefiele, CON, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .