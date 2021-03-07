From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former West Africa presidents and heads of state have commended former president, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, over his decision to inaugurate the West Africa Elders Forum (WAEF) in a bid to promote sustainable democracy.

The former national leaders who made the commendation at the virtual inauguration of the forum include, Olusegun Obasanjo and Abdulsalami Abubakar (both of Nigeria), Ernest Bai Koroma of Senegal, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Amos Sawyer of Liberia, Pedro Pires of Cape Verde and Mrs Aminata Traore, former Senegalese prime minister.

In their commendation during their separate speeches, they lauded Jonathan for the initiative, which according to them would enhance democracy and peace in the West African sub-region.

They pledged to work collectively in line with the goals and objectives of the forum to promote credible elections and good governance in West African countries to forestall the eruption of crisis after electoral exercises.

Jonathan in his opening remarks explained that the WAEF is an initiative of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation aimed at leveraging the rich resources of eminent personalities in West Africa to promote peace by supporting processes that enhance sustainable democracy and good governance.