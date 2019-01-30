David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Hundreds of Igbo elders from Anambra State, under the platform of APC Elders Forum, Anambra State chapter, yesterday, stormed Nnewi to distance themselves from Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s endorsement of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi’s ticket for next month’s presidential election.

The forum, which numerical strength is over 1,000, made up of personalities from various walks of life, including the former Secretary to Anambra State Government (SSG), Mr. Alex Chukwurah, Professor Emmanuel Akuezuilo, Barrister Hycent Nweke and Joseph Okeke, among others drawn from the three senatorial zones of the State, vehemently condemned the said Ohaneze’s endorsement of Atiku/Obi ticket and said the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation was on its own ”and we stand with Governor Willie Obiano.”

The forum, with Chief Innocent Obi as Chairman and Harry Okongwu, Secretary, agreed, after its meeting in Nnewi, that it rather endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection in the February presidential poll, an action it said was for the interest of Ndigbo.

The forum noted that the Igbo were more comfortable and better placed with president Buhari’s presidency than that of Atiku, based on, according to it, what the APC government has done for the Igbo under three years and some months which it said the PDP could not do in sixteen years it was in power.

“Look at the ongoing construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge, reconstruction of many roads in the South East, Zik’s Mausoleum has been completed and commissioned.”