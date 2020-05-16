Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A group of Kano elders has met with the Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the present management of COVID-19 responses in the state.

The elders , different from those opposed to the governments quality of intervenetion led by the former NRC presidential candidate, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, was led by Barrister A B Mahmoud (SAN).

A statement by the Governor s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar on Saturday , said that they consulted with Governor Ganduje via a teleconference.

According to his statement, the subject of their discussion centred on how to improve the level of community engagement in the fight against COVID-19in the state.

They also dwelled on how to use technology to drive and improve capacity and capability of the entire process in the state.

According to the statement, the meeting devoted a special attention to the issue of Almajiri and the distribution of COVID-19 palliative materials in the state

Ganduje ,according the statement was appreciative of their intervention and assured that “We are doing all that we can to have more collection centres in our 36 distant local governments in the state. We have reached an advanced stage at that.

On the lockdown , Ganduje said, his administration was aware of life, livelihood and liberty issues, surrounding lthe process of the ockdown, both locally and globally.

“It is either you take your life and that of your family and other members of the society very serious and stay home and observe other protocols, or you assume that livelihood supersedes your life or you think you have liberty or you are at liberty to move around as you wished, while disregarding your life,he explained.