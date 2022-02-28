By Brown Chimezie

Stakeholders under the aegis of Elders and Founding Father of Ohanaeze Lagos have moved to correct what they consider to be irregularities and illegal actions in the management of its chapter.

In a statement signed by Eze John Ezebuad, Eze Ndi Igbo Iba LCDA; Dr Christian Nwachukwu, Igbo 1; John Nwosu,Eze Ndigbo, Mushin; Sylvester Oriaku, Eze Ndigbo Coker Aguda; Chief Kalu Uguru, and made available to journalists, the elders alleged that the outgoing president of Ohanaeze Lagos chapter, Chief Solomon Ogbonna embarked on illegal actions, among them the suspension of an elected president of Ohanaeze, Chief John Uche without due process, dissolution and disbandment of duly constituted organs such as Ohanaeze women and youth wings and local government chapters.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“Incidentally, these organ were elected and inaugurated into office same day as Chief Ogbonna by Enugu Headquarters.”Attempts by Ohanaeze Enugu Headquarters to call Chief Ogbonna to order have fallen on deaf ears. Rather, he has chosen to blackmail them by accusing them of creating confusions for him in Lagos. We are surprised that instead of responding to these allegations, Chief Ogbonna is busy preparing for elusive second term contrary to the constitution that brought him to power where it was stipulated that president shall complete only one single tenure of four years.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We have investigated all the allegations made against Chief Uche and discovered them to be false and malicious. Therefore, we declare his excommunication null and void and of no effect. We have also discovered that the Elders Council constituted by Chief Ogbonna is illegal and we disown it and disassociate ourselves from it.

“We reject the dissolution of the LGA chapters of Ohanaeze and of the women wings and the youths wing. We declare their dissolution illegal and of no effect.”.