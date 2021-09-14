From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Igbo elders have threatened to take action against its sons and daughters secretly or openly working against the political interest of the South East to produce the President in 2023.

The elders under the aegis of Igbo Elders Council said they recently uncovered the plot by some people aided by some unpatriotic Igbo to scuttle the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum that the 2023 Presidency should be zoned to the south for the sake of peace, justice, equity and fairness, promising to take action against such people.

Former Anambra governor, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said the action of such people was saddening, divisive and unpatriotic.

“We condemn it without any reservations and shall support any possible sanctions against such Igbo sons and daughters that are associated with the deceit and betrayal of people’s will and popular desire. The Presidency has to be zoned to the south, and we believe that our brothers of the South South and South West shall be considerate enough to micro-zone it to the South East, which, except for the six months of Aguiyi Ironsi military regime, has not be given the opportunity to lead the country in that capacity since political independence of Nigeria in 1960.

“We also hasten to warn that any political party that thinks that the laudable and patriotic demand that the 2023 Presidency be zoned to the south, and do otherwise by zoning it elsewhere, should be prepared to struggle without the votes of our people, because it’s against the principles of equity, justice and fairness.

“Any political party that preaches democracy, accountability and transparency should first put into practice the principles of equity, justice and fairness by zoning the 2023 Presidency to the south, preferably, the South East. This will, no doubt, douse the increasing tension and heated Nigerian polity aggravated by the cries of marginalisation, injustice, policy of exclusion, nepotism and ethnicity.”

The elders expressed worries over delay in the passage of anti-open grazing law by some South East states describing it as coup against people of the region.

The elders were particularly concerned that except Enugu and Abia, some states in the South East and South South were yet to commence action against open grazing effective September 1.

The elders said the decision of the southern governors to ban open grazing was a good one and should be supported.

“It’s a demonstration of their determination to enthrone democracy, rule of law and transparent governance for a conducive, stimulating and challenging business environment and orderly society for security of lives and property of all citizens irrespective of ethnic, religious and occupational differences. It’s expected that every state in the South East should not only pass the law, but put in place appropriate mechanisms for immediate implementation.

