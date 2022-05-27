Advocacy for Job Creation (A4JC) has advised delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to elect a job creator who has an experience and record of creating jobs as the flag-bearer of the party in the 2023 elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the National Coordinator, Billy Nwoye, insisted the zoning is an important consideration in the election.

The group’s General Secretary, Caleb Onyeabor, emphasised that the 2023 general election must be driven by issues of job creation and only candidates with a track record of creating jobs as well as providing favourable conditions for businesses will be supported by the millions of unemployed youths in the country.

Also, Head of Research and Statistics of the group, Daniel Nnaji, said it is time for real issues to drive elections in Nigeria. He said the group has been monitoring unemployment statistics and policies of different governments on job creation. He lamented that the current government has performed woefully as unemployment rate continues to skyrocket and more businesses struggle to survive or close shop.

A lead advocacy partner, Nnadozie Kanu, added that the group is serious about mobilising the millions of unemployed and under-employed youths into voting only for candidates that have the capacity to create jobs.

The PDP delegates are advised to give Nigerians a candidate that has the capacity to create jobs if they want the massive support of young persons in the country in the general election.

The A4JC is a non-government organisation championing the cause for job creation as the panacea to the vast poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

It monitors government job creation policies, evaluates the economic policies of government at different levels, recommends sound job creation policies to government while mobilising youths to hold government accountable.

The group also organises skill acquisition trainings, facilitate loans and grant for small businesses among others.

