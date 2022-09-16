From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has noted that most socio-economic and educational problems linger because Nigerians elect people who cannot solve problems.

He made the observation at the signing into law of three bills, including Rivers in Women’s Right to Share in Family Property Law No. 2 of 2022; Rivers State Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Law No. 3 of 2022 and the Rivers State Pension Reform (amendment) Law No. 4 of 2022, passed by the House of Assembly at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

On the law to prohibit the curtailment of women’s right to share in family property law, Governor Wike expressed displeasure at how most cultures, particularly in Rivers State, did not encourage what engenders growth among the people.

He wondered why women were deprived from sharing in the inheritance of their families when they are often the most useful members of the society in comparison to most male children.

Governor Wike asserted that the law was important to the development of the state, because it would enable its citizens to actualise their potential, as women would be allowed by law to inherit their entitlements.

“It is not you who decide whether you will have a girl or you’ll have a boy. It is God. So, put yourself in their shoes today, where, by the mercy of God you have three children and they’re all girls and you struggle in life to see what you can keep for your children.

“Tomorrow, one of their uncles comes, and says, my friend, girls don’t inherit their father’s property. With all your efforts in life, somebody comes to discriminate against them, why? We have even found out that women are more use