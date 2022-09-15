From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has noted that most socioeconomic and educational problems linger in the country because Nigerians elect people who could not solve problems.

Governor Wike made the observation at the signing into law three bills passed by the State House of Assembly at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The three laws were: the Rivers in Women’s Right to Share in Family Property Law No. 2 of 2022; Rivers State Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Law No. 3 of 2022 and the Rivers State Pension Reform (amendment) Law No. 4 of 2022.

Speaking on the law to prohibit the curtailment of women’s right to share in family property law, Governor Wike expressed displeasure at how most cultures, particularly in Rivers State, did not encourage what engenders growth among the people.

He wondered why women were deprived from sharing in the inheritance of their families when they are often the most useful members of the society in comparism to most male children.

Governor Wike asserted that the law was important to the development of the State, because it would enable its citizens to actualise their potentials, as women would be allowed by law to inherit their entitlements.

“It is not you who decide whether you will have a girl or you’ll have a boy. It is God. So, put yourself in their shoes today, where, by the mercy of God you have three children and they’re all girls and you struggle in life to see what you can keep for your children.

“Tomorrow, one of their uncles comes, and says, my friend, girls don’t inherit their father’s property. With all your efforts in life, somebody comes to discriminate against them, why? We have even found out that women are more useful to us than even the men.

“The day, you’re getting old and dying, you’ll know that you need more daughters than men. They will leave their husbands’ houses and come to take care of you.”

Governor Wike urged women not to be afraid of any threat from members of their families concerning inheritance.

He asked them to stand up for their rights and challenge any discrimination against them in court, using the law in order to access their entitlements.

Speaking on the pension reform law, Governor Wike said when pensioners protest, it is because they did not quite understand the good intentions of government.

He explained that because of paucity of funds, government must prioritise its spending in order to have funds for the provision of services, projects and also pay workers wages.

“The government has good intention and wants to do it at its own time. Only government knows when it can carry out this responsibility. Government will pay when it will pay.”

He further added: “Government cannot carry everything at the same time. Whether you like it or not, huge chunk of our resources go into the civil service.”

Concerning the law on compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots, Governor Wike stated that within the confines of the law, any victim of gunshot would be required to be properly identified, so that such person can be traced should the person run way after treatment.

Governor Wike, however, explained that the law was in furtherance of the responsibility of government to protect life because even the criminal needs to be alive to be tried and made to suffer for his crime.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was right in what it was demanding from the Federal Government.

However, Governor Wike said any government that releases kind of money that ASUU requires, given the current economic reality, would crumble.

He counselled that both parties should rather sit at the table and make concessions within no winner, no loser context in the interest of the students.

“The problem didn’t start today. It has been there. Again, it is that we elect people who cannot solve problems.”

Governor Wike also acknowledged receipt of a report from the State House of Assembly on the revocation of ownership of the land currently occupied by AIT in Ozuoba, Rivers State, because they did not have requisite titled documents.

The governor said the days of Rivers being seen as a father Christmas is gone, because nobody could illegally acquire what belongs to the State.

Governor Wike also directed the state Attorney General to take appropriate action and act on the report.

Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, said the heathy synergy between the executive and the legislature examplifies what was expected of a true democracy.

According to him, while the executive commits to delivering high quality and people-focused projects, the legislature was also delivering people-focused high quality bills which serve the need of the State and its people effectively.

Leader of the House, Martin Amaewhule, informed that while Michael Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor constituency II initiated the bill on Prohibition of Curtailment of Rights of Women, the bill on treatment for gunshot victims was introduced by Samuel Ogeh, representing Emohua State constituency.