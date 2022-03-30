From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman, Contact and Advocacy Council for Dr Bukola Saraki Campaign Organisation, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, has urged Nigerians to elect the next president based on competence and not on religion and ethnicity.

He made the appeal in Benin while soliciting support from Edo State delegates ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, regretting that unfortunately, Nigerians have been using ethnicity and religion in choosing leaders of the country.

Explaining Nigeria’s problem in not resources but leadership, Hagher said his principal, Saraki, is a man with no ethnic or religious bias, adding that he stands tall and remains the most competent and qualified aspirant among others.

‘Nigeria has refused to identify the right man and put him in a leadership position. We choose our leaders based on religion; we choose leaders based on zoning; we choose our leaders based on identity politics. Nigeria is a diverse society. We cannot continue to use this parameter in choosing our leaders, especially the position of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Therefore, he is offering himself as the president that the whole of Nigeria will identify with,’ Hagher added.

He disclosed that Saraki has promised women 35 per cent representation in leadership positions if elected as president, just as he promised to make youths below 35 years of age to be ministers in all the ministries.

‘He has promised 35 per cent representation to the women. Likewise, the youths should have hope. Each ministry will have a minister who is a youth. All the 36 states will produce a minister that is below the age of 35 because he believes in the youths,’ he stated.

The Dr Saraki Campaign Contact and Advocacy Council chairman stressed that his principal is committed to rescuing Nigeria from the major crisis the All Progressives Congress (APC) has plunged the nation into.

‘Nigeria is in the emergency ward. Nigeria is sick. And if the country is sick, then it needs a medical doctor to attend to it, a man that will fix Nigeria by setting it back on its feet.

‘When the PDP came to power, we offset all debt, but within seven years of the APC coming into power, we have been plunged into debt. It has been loan upon loan and it is increasing every day,’ Hagher lamented.

He advocated that presidential aspirants above 70 years should allow the younger ones to rule, stressing that they are more energetic and will do better.

Responding on behalf of the Edo State chapter of the PDP and the State Working Committee, the Deputy Chairman of the party, Mr Harrison Omagbon, expressed fear that if the APC government in the country continues for another four years, Nigeria may cease to exist as a nation.

He said listening to the brilliant presentation by the organisation, Saraki is good to go as president.

He however said many aspirants were in the presidential race, adding ‘who the cap fits, let him wear it. Your message is clear, your message will be well digested.’