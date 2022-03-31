From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Chairman, Contact and Advocacy Council for Dr. Bukola Saraki Campaign Organisation, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, has urged Nigerians to elect the next president based on competence and not on the basis of religion and ethnicity.

He made the appeal in Benin City while soliciting support from Edo State delegates ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary.

He regretted that Nigerians over the years have been using ethnicity and religion in choosing its leaders saying the country’s problems were about resources but leadership.

Hagher said his principal, Saraki, is a man with no ethnic or religion bias, adding that he stands tall and remains the most competent and qualified aspirant among others for the job.

“Nigeria has refused to identify the right man and put him in leadership position. We choose our leaders based on religion, we choose leaders based on zoning, we choose our leaders based on identity politics. Nigeria is a diverse society. We cannot continue to use this parameters in choosing our leaders, especially the position of the president. Therefore, he is offering himself as the president that the whole Nigeria will identify with.”

Hagher said Saraki has promised 35 per cent women representation in leadership position if elected as president, just as he promised to make youths below 35 years of age to be ministers.