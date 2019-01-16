Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain unbiased in the 2019 general election as anything to the contrary may sniff life out of the nation’s fledgling democracy.

The state Chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo, who gave the advice while addressing newsmen, yesterday, to announce the flag off of the party’s gubernatorial and other campaigns tomorrow, at the Uyo Township Stadium, cast aspersions on “the other party whose only hope of acquiring political power is anchored on violence and rigging.”

Ekpo said PDP was rather very proud to, once again, take Udom Emmanuel round the state, having justified his initial choice in 2015, with no fewer than 13 industries, remodelled and reconstructed, while many general hospitals have been re-equipped.

Other achievements of the administration, the party enumerated, include over N2 billion interest free loans to market women, construction of over 1,700 kilometres of well-networked roads and bridges, massive renovation of schools, sports development (with many laurels and prices to show).

“With few months to the winding down of the first term, as a party, we are emboldened by the massive pillars governor Emmanuel has erected in critical sectors of our state’s economy, to take him round Akwa Ibom again to solicit his return for a completion agenda

“Contemporary national events have shown clearly that our party, the PDP, is the party that really places value on the lives and dignity of Nigerians. This posturing finds footing even in our party’s constitution. This clearly explains why we are always on the lookout for ways we can make lives of the people better,” he said.

He said the administration of governor Emmanuel, in keeping with its governance manifesto, has instituted and sustained robust flagship initiatives geared towards the cultivation and growth of enterprise among the people.

On its part, Ekpo said the PDP has given out over N10 million in prize money as seed capital or business support funds to Akwa Ibom entrepreneurs.