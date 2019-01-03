Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Abubakar Sadiq Maikobi, has warned soldiers to remain neutral during the forthcoming general elections.

Maikobi, who gave the warning in Onitsha while addressing officers and men of 302 Artillery Regiment, General Support command, Anambra State, reminded the soldiers that they don’t belong to any political party.

He warned the soldiers against indulging in illegal duties, stressing that anyone of them caught would be sacked.

The GOC recalled that the major duty of the soldiers during the general election should be to protect lives and property.

He said: “We should pray that God takes over the security situation in the country. Our major duty and concern now are the general elections; we must remain neutral. We don’t belong to any political party; stay away from illegal duties; anybody caught doing an illegal duty would be sacked.

“The division performed well and achieved a lot last year, so we have to redouble our efforts this year to maintain the image of the army. We should remained disciplined and committed to our duty,” Maikobi stated

On Operation Python Dance 111 recently lunched across the country, the GOC said it was aimed at checkmating crimes and criminality especially during the elections in the country.

The GOC who was conducted round the command by the Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment, Col Yakubu Bwala, visited 14 Field Engineering section, Operation Python Dance section and the , barracks among others places.