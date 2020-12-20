From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, resolved the impasse that emanated from the list of the Election Committee presented by the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in their last meeting, fortnight ago.

This was as one of the top contenders for the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Prof. George Obiozor, slumped at the meeting and was rushed out to hospital.

Obiozor was said to have felt dizzy inside the meeting hall and was helped out of the hall where he eventually slumped, shouting his community’s name. He was, however, carried by security operatives who came with Imo State governor to an SUV and taken to an undisclosed hospital.

Nwodo had, in the said meeting, called out a 40-man list with Senator Ben Obi as chairman, but some members of the Imeobi, particularly, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, vehemently objected to the list.

But, at yesterday’s meeting, which was strictly for members of the Imeobi, the the issue of the objections were raised and Senator Obi stepped down from the position of chairman and was replaced with the former president of Ohanaeze, Chief Garry Igariwey.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Special Adviser on Media to Ohanaeze President, Chief Emeka Atamah, said: “Today is the most peaceful Imeobi meeting since the inception of Ohanaeze. Some people raised objection to some names on the list of Election Committee, specifically Chief Ben Obi, and it was resolved when Obi on his own stepped down from the position. It then became necessary for a new chairman to be nominated by the President General and he nominated Igariwey, who is a former PG of Ohanaeze, and the house unanimously accepted the nomination.”

Attamah said the Bishop, Goddy Obi, was made the Deputy Chairman, adding that the election would still be held in January, 2021.

He also disclosed that the election would take place in Imo state, noting that Ohanaeze election had held three times outside Enugu and that, henceforth, it would take place in the state that would produce the President General.

Others present at the meeting include Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe; Senator Chris Ngige; Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Senator Pius Anyim, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Prof. ABC Nwosu.