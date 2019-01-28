From Samuel Bello, Abuja

Former governor of Bauchi State, Isah Yuguda, has vowed to mobilise not less than five million votes, nationwide, for President Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo, during the February 16 presidential poll.

Yuguda said this a the weekend, in Abuja, when he chaired a coalition of Miners and Traders, Quarry operators and sand dredgers, named “Miners for Buhari and Osinbajo (M4BO).

According to the two-time Bauchi governor on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the coalition was formed for the continuation of the present government beyond 2019, because of the enabling reforms and policies it brought to the mining sector.

“Following series of rallies all over the country, today, we feel it’s very necessary, as leadership of the association of all those in the mining industry, to pledge our support for Buhari and Osinbajo.

“This is as a result of the very enabling policies and reforms by this government in the mining sector, which is why so many Nigerians developed interest in the mining sector,” he said.

“We are self-sponsored. Our chairman, even though he’s a former governor, is an active member like no other person here. Nobody is sponsoring this, it is our collective contributions that thrived this association. We are not answerable to anybody. We are on our own, so let’s put that very clear.

“We are going to campaign, mobilise and generate the five million votes. Our strategies of getting that include mine-to-mine campaign, rally in all the six geopolitical zones and grand finale in Abuja.

“We are supporting president Buhari and Osinbajo because of what they have achieved and what they have contributed in the sector, and the achievements of this government is what motivated us to come out and start this group, to provide support and motivation for the reelection of this government.”

“Therefore, for mining to continue booming and for Nigeria to be forging ahead as Sustainable Management of Mineral Resources Project (SMMR), trains youths as dimension stone operators and assisting artisanal miners in all areas, there is need for continuity of this government. It is very glaring now that Nigeria oil-revenue shrinks and solid minerals takes over to boost our economy,” Abubakar said.