Security operatives on Tuesday mounted heavy presence at the Lagos Secretariat of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) as the branch elects new executive members at its Delegates Conference/Election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel, were strategically positioned at the entrance and within the premises of the Secretariat, located at Akesan Bus Stop, Igando, Lagos State.

Some of the armed security agencies at the venue of the election include the Nigeria Police and Department of State Security.

NAN correspondents who were at the centre observed that RTEAN members were thoroughly screened before being allowed access into the Secretariat.

All was set for the conduct of the branch election with accreditation which was about to start before noon.

The tenure of the current executive members led by Alhaji Mohammed Musa will elapse on Oct. 31

Many national and state officers of RTEAN are equally hanging around the secretariat waiting for the commencement of accreditation and voting soon.

Musa, the Chairman of the branch, who had been in the office since 2014, is contesting for a second term in office with other executive members.

His second term ambition had been endorsed by most members of the state, zonal and chapel executives in the state.

The association had been plunged into crisis after seven out of 53 state executive members opposed Musa’s continuity for another term.

The crisis started when the state Deputy Chairman (Administration), Alhaji Suleiman Onabanjo, led six other executive members against the continuity of Musa’s administration earlier passed by all executive members. (NAN)