The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recruited and trained 25,000 ad-hoc staff for the conduct of the general elections in Anambra.

Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

The REC said that Anambra recorded the highest number of voters in the country adding that the state moved from 1.9 million voters registered in 2015 to about 2.5 million in 2019.

He urged eligible voters in the state to come out en-masse to vote for candidates of their choice during the elections as the commission had set adequate logistics in motion to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

Orji appealed to those who registered during the voter registration but were yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to do so at their various Local Government Areas before February 9.

He reminded voters that their PVCs were the only tool at their disposal to elect quality leaders and representatives who took decisions that affected their lives and as such should see the electoral process as a must partake.

“The future and development of the present and upcoming generations lies solely in the hands of the electorates of today and is an assignment not good to toil with,’’ he said

Orji said that the commission was highly determined to move steps above its last record in 2015 and urged electorates to do their part in following the electoral process religiously.

“We are truly ready to defend our image by standing on all due processes and giving equal fair playing ground to all participants,’’ orji said .

He said that more sensitisation was being done to enlighten the people of their responsibility during the electioneering process as well as INEC’s readiness to conduct peaceful and violent free elections.

Orji said advocacy visit was part of measures in place by the commission to reach out to opinion leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths with the aim of sensitizing and educating the people on elections matters.

He said the commission was appreciative of criticisms and advice received in previous elections from both stakeholders and international observers that helped the commission in repositioning the country’s electoral body.