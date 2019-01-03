Ahead of the general election next month, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will publish the list of registered voters on Monday, January 7.

INEC Director of Voter Education, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi revealed this, yesterday, during an interview on a programme of a Lagos-based national television station.

“Next Monday, we will issue the register of voters, as required by law, to certify them for use in the general election and publish the register,” he said.

Osaze-Uzzi also dismissed some allegations of the rumoured attempt by some politicians to buy uncollected Voters’ Cards. He explained that the Commission is fully prepared for the polls through constant training and retraining of its staff.

Asked about the impact of the current strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the INEC’s preparedness for the elections, Osaze-Uzzi stated that the commission was working on some other plans.

Although he admitted that some tertiary education students were hired for the exercise, he, however, stated that it was only considered in states where there is shortage of some corps members.

“We are going to meet with the leadership of ASUU. We hope that the discussions would be fruitful and we can reach some kind of understanding in terms of Returning Officers.

It’s a challenge but it is not surmountable,” he stated.