Lukman Olabiyi

The executive members of Okotie-Eboh Gammar School Old Boys Association Sapele (OGSOBA) has vouched for integrity of the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa-Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini over allegation of election malpractice levelled against him by the members of All People’s Congress (APC), Edo State.

OGSOBA while vouching for Igini’s integrity a statement issued by its acting President, Mr. Richard Okotie, told the leaders of the APC in the state to urgently call to order its members, rtd col. David Imuse and John Mayaki , for their misguided and undeserved mischaracterization of their classmate.

The statement read: “OGSOBA executive led by Omene Precious declares unequivocally that as olds boys many of whom are seniors and many others juniors to Mr Igini, we knew him from his formative years in school as a well behaved role model, diligent, upright a very strict punctuality school prefect as a student of Okotie-Eboh Grammar School.

“We knew him as a stickler to rules and abhor senior students oppression of juniors, No one who has known Mike Igini from his early school days is surprised that he continued to exhibit these positive traits consistently after secondray school and at the University of Benin where his name rang and continues to ring bell on matters of decency and good behaviour that we have always known him for over the years.

“A few of the teachers that taught him that are still alive would happily testify to the consistency and test of character of the young boy back in the days but now Hon.Mike Igini. We are very proud of him as one of those who not only distinguished himself as a student in the form A class of distiction and excellent but also carried forward the meritorious values that the school upheld and promoted to his endeavours in the larger Society.

“Nigerians have all attested to the patriotic zeal and passion with which Igini discharged election duties at different challenging electoral situations in different states where he had been called upon to lead or join in leading several difficult elections including notable electoral impasses, which all came through with acceptable outcomes by voters. OGBSOBA, therefore, declares that Igini antecedents ran counter to the erroneous allegations of the duo of rtd. col. Imuse and John Mayaki infamous press conference. We attest to the character and uprightness of this exceptional and well brought up individual of our own generation. We, condemn in absolute terms this failed attempt to tarnish the name of this emerging symbol of hope of a credible election in INEC because of the potential of such fabricated allegation in discouraging or reducing the ranks of decent and credible Nigerians like Mr Igini who are willing to make huge personal sacrifices for the public good”.

However, the association further stated that it did not wanted to believe that the views expressed unjustifiably by rtd. col. lmuse and John Mayaki represent the official position of the party.

OGSOBA therefore, urged APC to urgently dissociated the party from the actions of it members, otherwise well meaning voters and respected members of society such as those of the Old Boys of Okotie-Eboh Grammar school would be left with the conclusion that the party did not appreciate men of honour and integrity in our society .