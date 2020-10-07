Romanus Ugwu and Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has cautioned the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Rotimi Akeredolu, Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi respectively to shun violence during Saturday’s election as the poll is not worth the life of any individual.

He gave the warning during a peace pact signed by the three major parties and their candidates. The event was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) and attended by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmud Yakubu and traditional rulers from Ondo State on Tuesday.

Others present at the ceremony where all three candidates promised to eschew any act that may undermine the election include former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, John Cardinal Onaiyekan and Bishop Matthew Kukah.

Speaking, Gov Akeredolu recalled that the election in 2017 was peaceful and added that the poll on Saturday will not be different.

He urged the people to shun all acts of violence and assured that he will meet with the candidates of the PDP and ZLP, who he described as colleagues to discuss the modalities to ensure that peace reigns before, during and after the election.

The PDP candidate, Jegede made a special appeal to the security agencies, especially the Police to arrest and prosecute anyone who foments troubles during the election.

On his part, the ZLP candidate, who is also the deputy governor of the state assured that members of his party will respect the peace accord.