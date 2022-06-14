From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

National Peace Committee (NPC) has given reasons the people of Ekiti must choose peace over and above electoral violence in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

This was even as the committee urged all the people taking part in the governorship election to follow due process, conduct themselves with civility and patriotism.

The Peace Committee further said it was aware that the 2023 election may not be the best as can be attested to by the monetisation of the process, the acrimonious conduct of the recent party primaries, and the elevation of the ‘delegate position’ over and above the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

The NPC, in a statement by its Chairman, Abdulsalami Abubakar, said with the Ekiti off-cycle governorship election scheduled for June 18, 2022, the people of the state are once again called upon to step out without fear, but with hope to exercise their franchise and vote to deepen the democratic process in Ekiti.

The National Peace Committee further said with general election months away, and despite the spike in violence across the country, the Ekiti State governorship election offer a glimmer of hope and window of opportunity to assess how the 2023 elections will span out.

“The commitment of the people of Ekiti to democratic ideals and the tenacity of ordinary Nigerians in support of our democracy and its processes, must be applauded in all its ramifications,” NPC said.

It added that in the run-up to the Ekiti governorship election, the people of Ekiti are the ones mobilised to attend the rallies, and on election day, they will most certainly abandon their means of livelihood, line-up for hours at polling units, often under harsh weather conditions, with no absolute guarantee for safety of their lives.

“Yet, they will patiently wait and vote with hope that things will be better and that their living conditions will, at least, improve. They carry the hope of generations yet unborn. This set of voters, not just in Ekiti, but across the country, are the real custodians of democracy. Their willingness to step out and vote despite the disappointments that seem to accompany previous elections indicate that democracy, in all its limitations, has been accepted as the best form of government for Nigeria.

“We are aware that the 2023 elections may not be the best – as can be attested to by the monetisation of the process, the acrimonious conduct of the recent party primaries, and the elevation of the ‘delegate position’ over and above the welfare of ordinary Nigerians. We urge all the people taking part in the Ekiti State governorship to follow due process, conduct themselves with civility and patriotism.

“They should not take the laws into their hands – no matter the grievances they may hold against individuals, against the state, or against electoral bodies or security agencies. The NPC also wishes to announce that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Amazing Grace Events Hall, Ikokun, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

“In particular, we call on our youths not to make themselves pawns in the political chessboard of the political class. The youths must realise the security, stability, and future of Nigeria remains their common patrimony,” he NPC said.

