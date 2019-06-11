Following the conclusion of elections of some principal officers of the Senate, attention has shifted to the House of Representative where 360 members elected are expected to elect their speaker, and deputy speaker respectively.

The top contenders for the position of speaker are Femi Gbajabiamila and Umar Bago.

In the meantime, the roll call of all the members-elect is ongoing following which the election will commence.

The members-elect and other guests are already sited in the hallowed Green Chambers as nomination gets underway.