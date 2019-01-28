A chieftain of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Oyewo Oyegbile, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves another four years term, following what he described as his laudable achievements in the last three and a half years of his administration.

Oyegbile who is the party’s candidate for Irepodun /Olorunda/ Orolu/ Osogbo federal constituency in the forthcoming election, stated this in Osogbo, while addressing newsmen ahead of the polls.

He stressed that the president had performed creditably in different sectors of the country’s economy for the well being, progress and prosperity of the citizenry.

Oyegbile added that Buhari’s achievements in agriculture, security and social investment programmes that had guaranteed job opportunities had positioned him for re-election after which he would fulfil his party’s next-level promises.

“The president has made a direct impact in agriculture for a break-away revolution towards self-sufficiency, massive infrastructural interventions in the road, rail system and power,” he noted.

“His various policies on education and health had transcended rot, inefficiency to effectiveness and service delivery.

“These are what every progressive and Nigerian citizen as a whole should key into and be ready to consolidate for the prosperity of all,” Oyegbile said.

On his political ambition, Oyegbile said if elected, he would grant financial support to local farmers in order to boost their businesses.

He also said that he would embark on a periodic intervention and empowerment training for the youths.

On health, Oyegbile said he would ensure free and regular medical check-ups for the people, especially the aged category in his constituency.

He also promised to award scholarships to students in his constituency to offer those who may not have the means for education.