From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors Forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State is being interpreted as a morale booster ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is the first time the forum’s meeting would hold in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital in the last 15 years in spite of the PDP producing all the governors of the state since 1999. Senator Henry Seriake Dickson(2012-2020), was chairman of the PDP Governors Forum between 2019 and 2020. It is believed that the forum’s meeting was slated to be part of activities to mark the anniversary of the second term of Governor Douye Diri. The governor whose victory at the Supreme Court in February 2020 on the eve of the expected inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, has been termed a miracle and he just marked two years in office to showcase his performance to bolster the image of the party. The presence of the PDP governors and utterances indicate that the unity being preached in the party ahead of the 2023 elections is being achieved.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Aside from the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State who could not attend due to the death and burial of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Ahmad Danbaba, the grandson of late Sardauna and Premier of Northern Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello, other PDP governors in attendance were Vice- Chairman, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyeson Wike(Rivers), Douye Diri(Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Okowa(Delta), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri(Adamawa) Seyin Makinde(Oyo), Godwin Obaseki(Edo), Samuel Ortom(Benue), Emmanuel Udom(Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi(Enugu) and Bala Mohammed(Bauchi). The only absentee was Governor of Taraba, Darius Dickson who had offered his apologies.

Knocks for Buhari/ APC on Electoral Amendment Act

Governor Nyesom Wike had set the tone of deliberations of the PDP forum’s meeting 48 hours earlier as he was in Bayelsa on February 12 to commission some projects at the Bayelsa Medical University.

Wike had taken a swipe at the President over the delay in assenting to the Electoral Amendment Act which was resubmitted to it by the National Assembly. According to him, the APC led government is afraid that if the amendment is signed, the ruling party might find it difficult to win elections with electronic transmission of results. He wonders why excuses are being offered for not signing the Act into law to ensure a credible electoral process.

Hear him: “Every time this government, this party will find an excuse of not signing an Electoral Act. In 2018 to 2019 when they inserted the card reader in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Mr. President said no, ‘it is too early; I will not sign,’ because they know if they had inserted it (card reader) in the 2019 election, it would have been difficult for APC to win.

“Now, we are in 2022, going for 2023, the National Assembly in their wisdom said there must be direct primaries by all the parties. Mr President came and said no, put options. The National Assembly in their wisdom has amended the bill and agreed to what Mr President said.

“Now again, Mr President said ‘I’m in dilemma, I’m consulting.’ What is the consultation? That there is a clause that says if a minister or a commissioner wants to run for election, you have to resign? That is why up till now Mr President cannot assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.”

It was therefore not surprising that the issue of the Electoral Amendment Act was the first topic on the agenda of the PDP governors’ forum meeting. Sources said the PDP governors after a review of the performance of the PDP in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council elections in which the party won 43 out of the 62 councillors positions, believed the signing of the Electoral Act would enhance the victory of the party to return to the centre in 2023.

“The PDP Governors urged Mr President to immediately sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law. Waiting to run out the 30 days is yet another sign of unwillingness by Mr President to give Nigeria a reformed Electoral framework. If there are still misgivings on any aspect of the Bill, Amendments may be introduced at a later stage”

Performance Matrix

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The PDP governors did not fail to commend Diri “on his second anniversary in office as he has made a positive difference for the people of the state”.

Before the commendation by his brother governors, Wike and the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu had also extolled his achievements which they said signposted the vision of the PDP affairs of Nigeria.

Ayu who described Diri’s performance as the trademark of the PDP governors across the states as they were elected with the mandate to work for the people they govern, said Oyo State governor had called him when he was in Bayelsa to inaugurate a project.

“I’m very proud of Governor Diri. It takes a man of singular commitment to do so much in a short time. Many of you who have governed states will know that sometimes it takes a governor about a year before he finds his feet.

“Governor Diri came and stood on the shoulders of giants and because the ground was so prepared, he hit the ground running.

“Today after only two years, we are able to come here to inaugurate several projects.

“The governor of Oyo State said that he was in Bayelsa to inaugurate the project. This is how governors of the PDP work. They work for the people. They do not leave their states to stay in Abuja as some of those other parties who abandon their states and become chairman of their party.

“I want to thank all the PDP governors across the country for making the party proud. It is your work that is giving confidence to the Nigerian people that PDP is coming back after staying out of power for about six years. Nigerians now know that members of PDP are determined to serve this country.”

Wike on his performance of PDP governors said Diri’s scorecard outclassed many of other governors especially those in the opposition party.

Just two years in office, Governor Diri has performed exceptionally well compared to some governors on the other side that had done almost eight years.

“It is when you have something to show that you invite people to come. Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party is telling people from Sokoto in the North and people in the South South, South East and South West to come and see what his government has done.

“That is why when God gives you the privilege and opportunity to serve, you need to thank God. While PDP governors are busy executing and inaugurating projects, others are giving excuses.”