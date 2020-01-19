Olakunle Olafioye

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has reaffirmed his earlier predictions that the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom would survive the election petitions currently challenging their electoral victories.

Jeremiah Useni of PDP had approached the Supreme Court after he failed at both the tribunal and Appeal Court to upturn the election of Simon Lalong of Plateau State while Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging the unanimous judgment of the Court of Appeal which dismissed his appeal and affirmed the decision of the tribunal which upheld the election of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Ayodele, who had earlier predicted the victories of both governors, has restated that two governors would survive the final hurdle against them.

The popular seer who equally foretold last year that not all the governors sworn last year would complete their tenure of office, said with the removal of Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court last week, attempt by Uche Nwosu to rock the boat of the new government in the state would be futile.

“Democracy is threatened in the country and the issue of power rotation will pose more problems to the country, which may lead to the break up of the nation.

“I am seeing a kind of economic protest. Nigerian economic will not grow as expected and this will cause a lot of problems for the government, because the poor will react angrily and this will pose a serious threat to the nation’s economy, “

Ayodele also predicted challenging times for governors in the country and admonished them to be prayerful to be able to overcome the challenges ahead.

The popular seer also predicted that some federal lawmakers would not complete their tenure of office, just as he reaffirmed his earlier prophecy on the South West joint security outfit, Operation Amotekun, which formation, he foretold would cause tension in the country and called on the parties involved to tread cautiously on the outfit in order to avoid an escalation.