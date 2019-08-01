Godwin Tsa, Abuja

After calling seven witnesses, President Muhammadu Buhari and his political platform, the All Progressives Congress on Thursday closed their defence in the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The petitioners are challenging the outcome of February 23, 2019 presidential election won by President Buhari.

Buhari commenced his defence on Tuesday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had closed its case on Monday without calling any witness.

However, when the matter came up on for continuation on Thursday, lead counsel for Buhari, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), announced to the tribunal that his team was satisfied with the seven witnesses they had led.

Responding, counsel for the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), equally told the tribunal that his team also found it unnecessary to call any witness.

The petitioners closed their case after calling 62 witnessnes.