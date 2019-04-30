Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Election Petition Tribunal in Kebbi State held its inaugural sitting on Tuesday, with a panel comprising of three members, for hearings on the state’s governorship and house of assembly elections.

The tribunal’s panel members includes Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu (Chairman), Justice Obiora Nwabunike and Justice Muhammed Sani Salihu.

At their sitting, held at the premises of Judiciary Commission complex, the tribunal only mentioned the governorship election petition brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before it and adjourned their sitting to May 8.

Justice Aliyu in his remark urged all the counsels in the suits to cooperate with the bench to ensure accelerating hearing on the matters.

“The matters would be heard and determined within the stipulated time,” she said.

She assured all counsels that the tribunal would determine the petitions before it according to their merits.

Regarding the governorship petition filed by the PDP, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is the first respondent, APC the second, but third respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEac), did not appear at the hearing.

Counsel to PDP, Barrister Nura Bello, and Barrister I. A Wasagu, who stood in for Governor Bagudu, and Barrister Sanusi Samaila, representing the APC, made formal.