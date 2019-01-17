Tony John, Port Harcourt

Clerics and leaders of Rivers State, yesterday, commenced a three-day fasting and prayer programme, to seek the face of God for peace to prevail across the state.

At the programme with the theme: “Arise Oh God,” the leaders prayed God to defeat the evil machinations of forces trying to destabilise the state during the forthcoming elections.

The leaders and clerics prayed against political violence, cultism, kidnapping, communal conflicts, militancy and other social vices

Preaching at the programme, Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, said prayers and fasting will advance healing in the state.

The pastor, who said despite the predictions, there would be no violence and bloodshed in the state, added that the three-day programme would check the excesses of negative spiritual forces.

While praying for the good of the state, he said anyone, who does not love Rivers, will not prosper in it.

In his remarks, Governor. Nyesom Wike, said the programme was organised strictly for the peace of the state, without any political coloration, noting that Rivers people will benefit from the programme.