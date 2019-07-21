Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Secretary to Government of Plateau State and Plateau North Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congratulations (APC), Hon. Rufus Bature, says that his withdrawing his petition from the National Assembly Petition Tribunal was “to help democracy to grow” in the country.

Hon. Bature disclosed this in Jos during an interection with the executive members of the correspondent chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State.

Hon. Bature contested the 2019 Plateau North Senatorial Election under the platform of APC and lost to Hon. Istifanus Gyang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He had contested the result at the election petition tribunal but later withdrew the case in the interest of democracy and peace in Beroms land, he said.

“What I did by withdrawing the case in the tribunal is to help democracy to grow. Certain things happen and we always try to truncate the system which is very bad.

“There is no perfect democracy but we must make sacrifice to help the system grow; that is my belief and that is what informed my withdrawal from the tribunal.”

Hon. Bature called on his ethnic group to work with the Lalong administration for the development of the Berom people and Plateau State as a whole.

“As a Berom man on the Plateau, I am working to make my people know that we will not strive well if we continue in opposition as a tribe and not as a group, because once you are marked it will be difficult to overcome that.”

Hon. Bature urged the Berom people to learn from the people of the South West region, who had once been in opposition but later integrated succesfully into national politics.