Salisu Sani-Idris Abuja

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has urged political actors in Kogi State to eschew violence as the unity and peaceful coexistence of the state are not negotiable.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mr Austine Elemue, in a statement on Sunday, made the call when a delegation of Kogi Political Triangle, led by Adamu Shuiabu, paid her a visit in her office.

The minister, therefore, used the visit to called for a united force in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

She emphasised the need to build bridges among the different ethic groups in the state, noting that peace was a daunting task but achievable.

According to the minister, the state will achieve more under one united body.

Aliyu, however, called on the people of the state to support the Federal Government. She said Kogi State was blessed with ingenious and competent hands.