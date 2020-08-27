Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, said he would invite all the governorship candidates participating in the forthcoming governorship election in the state to his palace to sign a peace pact especially, the two major political parties (gladiators).

He said this while receiving the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his entourage in palace.

According to the Oba, the peace pact would enable them to talk to their followers to eschew violence before, during and after the September 19 governorship election.

He said politicians must learn to emulate the immediate past President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, who for the interest of peace and the unity of the country accepted the outcome of the presidential election which eventually saw Muhammadu Buhari as the nation’s president as at today.

The royal father also said he is not happy with the way politicians have turned the state into because of their personal interest, adding that he is the father to all and that no father would be happy when his children are always engaging themselves in a fight at home.

He maintained that the palace has always remained neutral in the state’s politics but has regards and concerns for the candidate who has respect for the traditional institution, create jobs for the people so that can put food on their families’s tables and respect the masses.

The monarch suggested that to douse the political tension in the nation’s politics, a single term system should be encouraged noting that such will not only cut costs but also reduce the associated undue tension.

The Oba stated that having agreed on the single term system, there should also be a mechanism to remove such governor who has failed to perform without resulting to any political tension.

Earlier, Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said they were at the palace to seek his blessings ahead of the election believing that the palace has a powerful voice that should be listened to and obeyed by the people of the state.

