Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, deployed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, as his special envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou, on an urgent mission.

Buhari who is chairman of the ECOWAS in response to an urgent request for assistance by the government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved support to the country’s election process including 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, five Hilux vans, two light trucks and $500,000.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the donations which he described as “vital assistance” will help to ensure that legislative election to be held in Guinea Bissau, leads to the stablisation of the country.

Onyeama, in a separate development, will also undertake a mission to Cotonu, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari. “The visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019 (tomorrow), legislative elections in the country,” Shehu said.