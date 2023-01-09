The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on youths to be courageous and resist the temptation to sell their votes in the upcoming general elections.

Mr Joseph Daramola, Secretary General, CAN Youth Wing (YOWICAN), FCT chapter, made the call at a mega youth conference in Abuja on Sunday.

He said Nigerian youths were battered psychologically and emotionally hence, they were itching to do the right things, amidst the fear of unknown.

” That is why we are encouraging all youths to be courageous.

“If anybody wants to bribe you, say no! If anybody wants you to sell your vote, say no!

” You have the right to make sure you do what you need to do and be courageous about it,” he said.

Damarola said that every political party had the right to choose whoever they wanted as running mate, same faith or not.

” The only thing as Christians and youth leaders is that we just have to urge our people to go out and vote their conscience.”

The FCT YOWICAN secretary general, expressed optimism that INEC had assured that all votes would count, therefore, people should get their PVCs and cast their votes for whoever they felt would move Nigeria forward.

Mr Chike Egolum , Chairman YOWICAN in FCT, said that he supported a balanced ticket.

He said CAN was against any offer of inducement just to gain their support, adding that the organisation was impartial and objective.

Egolum stated that politics was not dirty as many people tagged it, if people with good heart participated.

He added that if people participated in politics as good christians and muslims, the field of politics would be sanitised.(NAN)