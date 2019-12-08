Perpetua Egesimba

The entire executive of the Lagos State Chapter of Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria (CDGN), has were returned unopposed during its elections which were held recently at its Secretariat in Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking, Joy Osawaru Akinyemi, the guild’s chairman said that the guild was poised to make positive impact in the Nigerian Movie industry. According to her, she will work with other members of the executive to make sure that quacks are shown the way out of the industry with a view to taking Nollywood to the next level by meeting and surpassing international standards.

“We will make it our duty to make sure that quality make-up and the right costumes are applied in order to produce quality movies. We have a place as far as creativity is concerned in Nigeria and if we want to see positive change in Nollywood, we have to sit up and work hard,” she said.

Also speaking, the CDGN Spokesperson, Leo Omosebi posited that the guild has been able to impact positively Nollywood and has helped producers make quality movies, through it’s efforts.

He said: ‘’When people give credit to movie makers, they forget to also give credit to us. We are the creative power-house of the movie industry in Nigeria and a lot of these popular celebrities you know can’t produce movies or musical videos without our expertise.”

Others who returned unopposed are Ikechukwu Godwin Chibuko, Vice-Chairman; Innocent Abbah, Secretary; Blessing Awuzi, Financial Secretary; Salome Oputa, Treasurer; Thelma Fiberesima, Provost, Leo Omosebi, Public Relations Officer and Uche Nneka Obiora, Welfare Manager.