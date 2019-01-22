Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the Nigerian 2019 general election, 11 election analysts and 40 long-term observers, deployed by the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU- EOM), have arrived Nigeria.

The team’s Chief Observer, Maria Arena, a Belgian and member of the European Parliament, stated this, yesterday, at a press briefing at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, where the mission has its headquarters.

According to the EU, even though its activities neither legitimise the electoral processes nor validate the election results, its team would observe and assess the legal framework and its implementation, campaign activities of candidates and political parties.

Ms. Arena said this is the sixth time the European Union was sending observers to monitor elections and that its observations and recommendations are usually contained in its report after the elections.

“The 2019 election is very important for Nigeria to build on what was achieved in 2015.

“But we must state very clearly that we have no interest in seeing this or other candidates’ win. We are completely independent of EU delegations and we will assess Nigeria’s commitment to electoral laws and international best practices.”

The (EU) also said it will assess the conduct of the media by monitoring key television and radio stations; as well as well newspapers and added that it would also beam its searchlight on social media, which it said would be the first since observing polls.

She added that “on election day, they will observe the opening of the polling units, the vote process, counting of votes, tabulation of results.”

Thereafter, at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, he told the European Union Observer Mission (EOM) that he was impressed by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s preparations for the polls.

He further told the observers and he was optimistic that the electoral body would deliver on its mandate of a credible poll.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari have the assurance when he had audience with the EU observers.

Also speaking on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s complaints about INEC’s capacity to conduct free and fair elections in February and March, Ms. Arena said such accusations were not unexpected in a political atmosphere.