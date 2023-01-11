from Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command has been urged to boost its security operations and improve on visibility policing in the nation’s capital, ahead of the forth coming general elections.

The command has also been charged to reinvigorate stop and search operations devoid of extortion, effectively manned black spots and sustain the tempo in the ongoing raid of criminal hideouts in the FCT and its environs.

Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG), Kayode Egbetokun, gave the charge, equally urged them to rid the FCT of scavengers who he said have been banned for operating in the FCT .

He made this known when he paid a familiarization visit to the FCT command.

Egbetokun, who commended the police commissioner, officers and men of the command for working round the clock to keep the nation’s capital safe, urged them to redouble their efforts at this time when the country is going into a general election.

He said as the command in charge of security in the FCT, they should work in synergy with the various security agencies, local communities and improve on the traffic control within the FCT.

While noting the enormous task ahead of the elections schedule for next month, the AIG, said “we must therefore work harder to enhance our intelligence capacity, improve on visibility policing, sustain strategic partnership with other security agencies and other stakeholders”.

He said “we must improve on traffic control within the FCT to ensure traffic flow, traffic officers must be on their toes to ensure free traffic flow, we must reinvigorate stop and search, effectively manned black spots and sustain the present tempo in raid of criminal hideouts”.

Continuing, Egbetokun, said “Scavenging is has been banned banned within the FCT, we mustn’t allow them to continue to continue operate. Engage the local communities more in the policing of the communities, work together and in agreement to rewrite professionalism in the police, intensify stop and search devoid of extortion and ensure efficient utilization of resources and build confidence”.

Welcoming the AIG to the command headquarters, the FCT police commissioner Sadiq Abubakar, said in complying with the IGP directives, the

Command has been able to develop and implement operational policies and strategies targeted at combatting crimes and criminality.