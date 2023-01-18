From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Police of Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, has cleared the air that that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Daba, is expected to retire come March 1st, 2023.

The IGP would turn 60 in March, having been born in 1963 is due for retirement.

Responding to a question from State House correspondents on whether or not the IGP was retiring, he said: “I don’t know where you got your record but by the provision of Police Act 2020, the IGP is now supposed to have a tenure of 4-year period and Mr. President has given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of the IG going out during this election period does not arise.”

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the then DIG Baba as the acting Inspector General of Police in April 6, 2021.

The Police council had confirmed him as the substantive Inspector General of Police on June 2021.

Recall there had been concerns over the expected retirement of the IGP, three Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), many Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 290 other policemen in the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, the Minister has said the Federal Executive Council presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the draft bill for an act to establish Nigeria police force college training school and institution to serve as centers for professional training of officers, Nigerian police force and other related matters.

Dingyadi explained: “It is worth it to note that as part of Mr. President’s reform of Nigerian police ecosystem, the ministry is championing police reforms with the strong backing of the presidency, and stakeholders to address observed gaps in the training and retraining of police officers.

“They have habilitated and upgraded available police training institutions and facilities nationwide. Tackle lack of funding to take care of the training institutions and create a robust structure for effective management and administration of the institutions.

“In consideration of the above, the Federal Executive council has today graciously approved the draft bill for an act to establish Nigeria police force college training school and institution to serve as centers for professional training of officers, Nigerian police force and other related matters.

“It has also directed the Attorney General the Federal Minister of Justice, to transmit the draft bill to National Assembly for enactment into law.

“Distinguished ladies and gentleman, by the time this draft bill is passed by the National Assembly, it is expected to change the narrative in our institutions. In addition to giving legal backing to this institutions and financial autonomy, it will also have to mobilize the much needed technical and financial support from within and outside the country for the modernization of police training facilities towards improving the quality of officers that are produced for deployment, in furtherance of federal government’s agenda on police reforms for effective policing in the country.”