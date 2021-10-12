From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has commended the Senate for reversing itself on electronic transmission of results, describing it as victory for democracy and progressive governance in Nigeria.

IPAC believe that the decision of the Senate will also go a long way in deepening the nation’s political process critical for inclusive, free, fair, credible, transparent and generally acceptable

elections.

The Senate attracted public criticism when it rejected the clause in the electoral amendment process that suggested electronic transmission of results.

National Publicity Secretary, IPAC, Ambassador Agbo Major, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, recalled that IPAC has been in the vanguard for the use of electronic voting and transmission of results during elections, and strongly opposed its rejection by the Senate on 15th July 2021, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had assured the nation that the commission had the capacity to transmit results electronically across the country.

IPAC said it was a slap on democracy and an undermine of INEC’s independence on election matters by seeking the approval of the National Communication Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly before the electoral umpire could adopt electronic transmission of results.

IPAC said: “Reversing itself is a giant step forward in making Nigeria a great arsenal of democracy in Africa. Manipulation of election results, ballot box snatching, violence, vote buying and selling are the bane of the nation’s electoral process.

“Political parties have been de-registered for failure to win legislative seats among others when the electoral process is grossly flawed, thus, making it difficult for new parties not in government to win elections.

“With electronic transmission of results, each vote will now count and be counted in the overall result. The ballot is sacrosanct, the mandate of the people must be respected. Election is the beauty of democracy. We will keep improving till we get it right as obtainable in advanced democracies.”

Major Agbo gave the assurance that IPAC will continue to intervene on critical national issues as they jointly strengthen the nation’s frail democracy.

