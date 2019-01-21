From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the country, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has said politicians in the state will soon be asked to sign a peace accord, as one of the measures to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

Abdurrahman said, so far, his Command has engaged other stakeholders at the community level, to ensure they play the political game by the rules.

In an interview in his office, the police boss also said every eligible voter has the rights to exercise his or her franchise, saying such rights should be carried out without any form of violence.

He said royal fathers, market women, labour leaders as well as youth leaders across the State had been sensitised on the need to talk to their followers to stay out of trouble before, during and after the elections.