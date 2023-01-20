From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku has called on Nigerians to use the 2023 general election to take a collective decision for accountability and good governance for a better and prosperous nation.

Mr Labaran Maku made the call while addressing supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP during a campaign rally in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The Former Minister urged the electorates to remain focused, steadfast and resist the temptations of voting leaders based on emotions and financial offers.

Mr Labaran Maku stated that the power to usher in a new phase with selfless leaders who are sensitive to the yearnings of the people remains in the hands of the electorates stressing that all the PDP candidates had what it takes to provide good governance centred on accountability and transparency.

” Please report anybody that ask for your PVCs pin numbers to us for necessary action. Ask them that what are they going to do with your PVCs pin numbers.

” They want to use your PvCs pin numbers to rig the 2023 election,” he said .

He also urged those who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so in order to vote PDP in February and March elections.

The former minister assured PDP of delivering PDP in Nasarawa Eggon and the state at large in the elections.

He maintained that time has come for the people of Nasarawa State to take a stand and vote out leaders who have failed them as according to him the poverty level in the state had continued to rise hence the need to give the PDP Governorship Candidate Mr Emmanuel Ombugadu their mandate to change the narrative.

Sen. Walid Jibrin, the Chairman, Atiku/Ombugadu Campaign Council in Nasarawa State also called on the people of the state and Nigerians to remain united and vote out the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in February and March elections.

This, he said, was to end poverty and hardship and improve on the standard of living of the people in the country.

He also called on the people to reject the APC Muslim Muslim Presidential ticket and vote all PDP candidates in the February and March elections.

” I want to call on you to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President, Dr David Umbugadu for Governor and all other PDP candidates in the election.

” This is to enable us change APC leadership in the country and to ensure positive progress and development in the country,” he said.

Mr Francis Orogu, Chairman of PDP, Nasarawa State, also urged the people of the area and the state at large to vote all candidates of PDP in the elections.

Orogu urged Eggon nation to use their numerical strength to deliver PDP in February and March elections.

On their parts, Chief Mike Abdul, former Deputy Governor, Nasarawa State, Sen. Philip Gyunka, Sen. Suleiman Adokwe called on the supporters of the party to continue to unite in order to uproot the ruling APC at National and state levels.

They urged the people to vote Atiku for President, Ombugadu for governor and all PDP candidates for the progress and development of the state and the country at large.

They said that a vote for PDP is a vote for an end to poverty, hardship and would improve on the standard of living of the people.

On his part, Dr Emmanuel Ombugadu, the PDP Governorship candidate, Nasarawa State, promised to prioritize security, health, education, infrastructure, youths and women empowerment in order to improve on the lives of the people of the state.

He also promised to give adequate attention to the agricultural sector and other sectors of the economy.

The PDP Governorship candidate solicited for votes for himself, Atiku and all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.