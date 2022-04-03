By Adewale Sanyaolu
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adenoye, has warned that next year’s general elections may not hold.
Adeboye made the declaration Sunday morning at the church’s monthly Thanksgiving Service which holds on the first Sunday of the month.
Adeboye, in a live telecast monitored by Daily Sun, said that the high level of insecurity in Nigeria was worrisome.
The pastor explained that those causing mayhem across the country were not even sure that they will live to witness 2023 because the Rapture may take place before then.
