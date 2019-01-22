The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Wednesday hit the streets of the locality on voting in next month’s general elections.

The exercise, which took the Agency to places like Old Ojo Road, Agboju and Alakija bus stops, was carried out in the country’s three major languages

Assistant Director NOA, Amuwo Odofin, Mrs Mopelola Ayanfalu, lamented that the incidents of void votes had caused a lot of problems for party candidates, having marred their chances of winning elections in the past.

“As Nigerians, we need to improve on the way we do things especially when it comes to voting. That is why NOA, Lagos State, has decided to educate and sensitise the people of Amuwo Odofin on how to vote rightly, so that void votes will no longer be recorded in their large numbers as usual,” she said.

Ayanfalu said the 2019 elections are very important and that the votes of everyone would make or mar the chances of candidates.

Ayanfalu, who said that the exercise took place simultaneously across the country, called on voters not to allow any spill of ink into another space or leave the ballot paper empty.

“Other things that will warrant void votes are writing on the ballot paper or squeezing the ballot paper. You should also vote rightly and ensure that every vote counts.”

The orientation officer also advised intending voters in the area to identify the political party or candidates of their choice and ensure that they put one thumbprint in the right place on the ballot paper.

Ayanfalu assured that NOA would continue to do its best in ensuring the full participation of voters in the forthcoming election.