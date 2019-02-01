From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has raised the alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, through the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), has allegedly directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work with internet service providers to shutdown internet access during the forthcoming elections.

Governor Wike alleged that shutting down internet access by the NSA and INEC is aimed at facilitating the rigging of the forthcoming elections.

He spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit by Savannah Centre Council on Peaceful and Violence Free Nigeria at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “The National Security Adviser has met with INEC to ensure that internet service providers shutdown the internet, so that foreign bodies won’t see what’s happening in the country during the elections.

“They would jam all the frequencies and internet services to stop real time communication during the elections. This plot to rig the forthcoming elections is a recipe for violence. They will not succeed in whatever they are planning. The world will be informed about their criminal activities,” he said.

The governor said the negative actions of President Muhammad Buhari’s administration indicate they would not accept defeat when they lose the forthcoming elections.

He advised Buhari to emulate former president Goodluck Jonathan, who placed Nigeria above personal consideration.

“I don’t think this administration will accept defeat; they should emulate former president Goodluck Jonathan, who lost election and accepted the outcome. There was no litigation. He went back home and did not generate crisis.”

Wike said Rivers people will not fold their hands and allow the APC-led federal government unleash violence and rig the elections.

He accused the APC-led federal government of caging the judiciary and making it difficult to determine electoral disputes in court.

He argued that the conduct of credible elections rest squarely with security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission, adding that once the two agencies act within the law, the polls would be credible.

Former minister of Foreign Affairs and Founder of Savannah Centre Council on Peaceful and Violence Free Nigeria, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, called on stakeholders to work towards peaceful and credible polls.

He said the group is involved in extensive research and consultation to promote peace, and noted that peace and development are intertwined, hence, they must be encouraged.

Gambari urged governor Wike to use his national contacts to enhance the culture of peace.

Former director general of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Prof. Oshita Oshita, urged the governor to continue to work in the interest of peaceful polls.

…Nobody’ll be allowed to manipulate polls in Rivers –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said nobody will be allowed to manipulate the elections in the state, irrespective of the deployment of pliant soldiers and security agencies.

Also, yesterday, governor Wike commissioned the Okrika Island Water Reticulation Scheme. The new water scheme will cover 11 kilometres of the Island community.

The governor said Rivers people have resolved to defend their votes across the 4,442 polling stations.

Speaking during a People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) campaign rally at Okrika Local Government Area, yesterday, governor Wike said the choice of the people must prevail.

He said: “Nobody can subvert the will of Rivers people during the forthcoming general election. Anybody who comes to rig in the state will face the consequences.

“Allow Rivers people to vote persons of their choice. Nobody can steal our votes in Rivers state.”

He said he has used his mandate to keep his pledges to the people and assured his second term will be used to improve on his quality achievements.

He said: “Ensure you defend your votes. Nobody can hijack materials here in Okrika.”

The governor assured Okrika people of the provision of electricity, key infrastructure and presence in government. He called on the people to overwhelmingly vote for Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates during the forthcoming elections.

He said the APC-led Federal Government has failed the people and must be voted out for the country to make progress.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, presented PDP candidate for Rivers East Senatorial District, George Sekibo, candidate for Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency and candidate for Okrika State Constituency, Linda Somiari Stewart, to the people.

He assured that Rivers people will re-elect governor Wike and vote the other PDP candidates. He said in the history of Rivers state, governor Wike is the most gender-friendly governor.

PDP candidate for Rivers east senatorial district, Sekibo, said Okrika people are totally in support of Wike. He said the visit is to celebrate the movement towards Brick House and the various assemblies.

He said the APC sowed the wind and they are reaping the whirlwind and will not escape their self-inflicted crisis.

Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, said the people are committed to the re-election of governor Wike because of his outstanding projects delivery.

Former Nigerian international, Adokiye Amiesimaka, described governor Wike as a faithful servant of Rivers people, who has proven himself as an indigene of all the 23 local government areas.

He charged the people to cast their votes exclusively for PDP and stand to defend their votes from riggers.

Commissioner for Youths, Akuro Tobin, said the governor’s projects will create a good future for the youths of the state.

Some APC members in the area defected to the PDP during the campaign rally.